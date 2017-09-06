New Survey Shows the Mindset of the Rare Obama-Trump Voters, Post-Election

I’m pretty sure whatever secret clubs liberals maintain, all these guys have been kicked out of, by now.

In a survey by Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, the feelings of those voters who voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but voted for Trump in 2016 (they apparently exist), showed that less than a quarter of them now are feeling buyer’s remorse.

Twenty-two percent now disapprove of the man they put their vote behind.

As for those who would simply classify themselves as Trump voters, only 9 percent disapprove.

Seventy percent of Obama-Trump voters approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 88 percent of all Trump backers.

The poll found that 16 percent of those who voted for Obama in 2012 and then for Trump in 2016 regret voting for Trump. Six percent of all Trump voters said the same.

Still, Trump’s disapproval rating, at 54 percent, is higher than his approval rating, at 42 percent.

The unique part of this July survey, other than the large sampling of 5,000 voters, is that it surveyed voters who were previously surveyed in 2011, 2012, and 2016.

You can view the actual survey here, along with other interesting points, such as: Do voters regret who they voted for in the election (only around 3 percent of third party voters regret it), and how do the 2018 midterms look for Republicans? Hint: Not great.

It’s good information to have, as we move into a new election season, even if it’s just a midterm election.