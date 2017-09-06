Trump Tweets To Promote His Tax Reform Push, but Gets It All Wrong

Facts-schmacts! Who needs to bog down their mind with silly details, when you can make things up as you go and the majority of your base will simply believe, without question?

President Trump is off to North Dakota today, in order to give a speech about tax reform, the next legislative issue on his plate, having failed at getting Obamacare repealed or replaced.

For that matter, we’re about 4 months away from his first full year in office and he hasn’t a single legislative victory under his belt.

Ahead of today’s trip, he tweeted out:

Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world – that will change. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

That’s apparently not the first time he’s said that.

And saying it multiple times does not make it true.

The US is not the highest taxed nation in the world. https://t.co/mLgXE9T67r https://t.co/ruszDNuthe — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 6, 2017

Yup. That’s right. He’s tweeting out of his butt, again.

In fact:

Data complied in 2015 by the Organizations for Economic Cooperate and Development, however, shows the U.S. behind countries such as the U.K., Germany and France in terms of taxes.

The U.S. is behind a lot of other countries, going by the data on that site, actually. It appears the U.S. is one of the least taxed nations, by comparison.

And let me just say, while I’d love to visit Italy one day, I sure wouldn’t want to live there!

I guess we can take small comfort in knowing Trump won’t actually have a hand in working out any part of proposed tax reform. He’ll just be the guy signing off on it and taking credit, should Congress actually manage to hammer out a plan and not screw it up.