Of course.

Yeah, he’s not even pretending to be a Republican, anymore. The shift was dramatic and sudden, a blindsided attack against the GOP party leaders in a Wednesday Oval Office meeting, where the new face of the Republican party rolled over to reveal the same ‘ol Democrat dirty tricks.

Then again, maybe not so sudden. Many of us have been warning about Trump for a very long time, but the party leadership didn’t want to hear our concerns, so, reap it.

As a matter of fact, after nearly two years of constant abuse from Trump (while he conveniently seemed to avoid saying anything truly negative about Democrats), you’d think the GOP would get that this man they’ve defended was no friend of theirs.

And it should also be of no surprise that a new report today suggested that Trump will be working with Chuck Schumer to stop votes on raising the debt ceiling.

Trump advocates a blank check for his friends with the DNC, as long as he’s not the one footing the bill.

The president proposed the idea of scrapping the debt ceiling altogether during a meeting with GOP and Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday, saying the votes to raise the limit were unproductive. Schumer, Trump and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) agreed to work together over in the coming months on a plan to do so, the Post reported.

The vote is all about determining how much money the government should be allowed to borrow, in order to meet its financial obligations. The nation is already in debt, so why not just keep borrowing more, unchecked?

I mean, sure, that’s how Trump runs his businesses, and then when they fold, bankruptcy and he’s in the clear. We can run a nation the same way, right?

MAGA!

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) rejected the idea of scrapping the debt limit, saying on Thursday that Congress has a constitutional mandate to control the power of the purse. “I won’t get into a private conversation that we had,” he said at his weekly news conference. “But I think there is a legitimate role for the power of the purse and Article 1 powers, and that’s something we need to defend here in Congress.”

Let’s remember Ryan is supposed to be the “RiNO,” here.

The first line of defense should have happened during the primaries, or at least on the convention floor in Cleveland last year.

That, however, didn’t happen, so let’s just buckle in for perpetual Democrat rule.