The earth is in revolt.

Global warming? The wrath of God? Or just a horrific chain of calamities?

Either or none could be a likely scenario for what is one bad report after another, regarding catastrophic events over the last few weeks.

As the United States attempts to simultaneously recover from Hurricane Harvey and prepare for Hurricane Irma, Mexico has their own natural disaster to overcome, this morning.

Late Thursday night, the southern part of Mexico was hit with the largest earthquake in nearly a century, leaving, at most recent count, 15 people dead.

The quake, which had a magnitude of 8.1, was registered off Mexico’s southern coast and was felt as far away as Mexico City and Guatemala City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks such seismic events. The USGS issued a red alert for “shaking-related fatalities” and economic losses related to the massive quake, warning that “high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

Further, the aftershocks were registered around magnitude 5.

The Federal police, as well as Army and Marines were dispatched in response to the event.

In Mexico City, one resident managed to capture the effects of the quake on the city’s Angel of Independence monument.

Lo dejaron bien amarrado en 1957 pic.twitter.com/ytl9yZSE51 — Alexis Milo Caraza (@alexismilo) September 8, 2017

Some of the potential aftereffects of earthquakes of this magnitude include tsunamis and landslides. Nothing of that nature has been reported, yet, but Mexican officials are warning citizens ahead of time to be prepared for tsunami waves of up to 10 feet.

While you’re praying for those recovering from Harvey, and those in the path of Irma, include the people of Mexico, as well.