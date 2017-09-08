Gay marriage – man’s sad, destructive twisting of God’s plan for His creation – is not without consequences.

Four years ago, the British parliament chose to redefine marriage from what God designed, to what corrupt men desire.

Now, as Australia is set to allow the people to vote on how marriage will be viewed in their nation, and the Spectator has examined some of the changes in the political and social climate of Britain, since they made their change.

Current Conservative Prime Minister, Theresa May, has revealed proposals to abolish the need for any medical consultation before gender reassignment. Simply filling out an official form will be sufficient. A ‘Ministry of Equalities’ press release, explicitly announced, that the proposals were designed to: ‘build on the progress’ of same-sex marriage. Guardian journalist Roz Kaveney boasted that changing your gender is now: ‘Almost as simple as changing your name by statutory declaration’.

They have a “Ministry of Equalities.”

I… can’t.

It would seem that such a casual regard for something of such potential emotional gravity could absolutely be avoided, without a lot of therapy.

Transport for London prohibit what they call “heteronormative” words, in favor of gender neutral terms. Colleges will drop grades of students that say words like “he” and “she,” directing them to use the made up term “ze,” instead.

So your grades don’t depend on how hard you work or actual achievement. They hinge on how culturally “woke” you are.

Most egregious is the attack on religious liberties. It’s the one thing humanists like to assure will not happen – as long as they get their way – but as Britain is proving, allowing room for such blatant disregard for God’s way is just the first step to a full-on assault.

Sin and wickedness do not seek to share space with the godly, but rather, seek to overwhelm, overcome, and replace the godly, until there is nothing left.

In other words, the assurances of freedom of religion, to worship, and to honor God are soon replaced by the calls to make God conform to man, rather than the other way around.

The creation becomes more important than the Creator.

And as one politician found out, even after supporting gay marriage, that wasn’t enough. He voted for the atrocity, against what he said his personal religious convictions were.

That was his first mistake. You always stand for your faith, or there’s no need to stand, at all.

Upon finding that he considered himself a Christian, Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was harangued and grilled over his actual beliefs about gay marriage. The fact that he’d voted for it meant nothing. It was his personal feelings that needed to be rooted out, publicly, and he needed to be hammered for them.

Farron resigned, saying it was impossible for a believing Christian to hold a prominent position in British politics.

So what happens when believers in traditional marriage seek to provide homes for children in the foster system?

In a heartbreaking development and in spite of Britain’s ‘foster crisis’, aspiring foster parents who identify as religious, face interrogation. Those who are deemed unlikely to ‘celebrate’ homosexuality, have had their dreams of parenthood scuppered. This month, Britain’s High Court, ruled that a Pentecostal couple were ineligible parents. While the court recognised their successful and loving record of adoption, they decreed that above all else: ‘The equality provisions concerning sexual orientation should take precedence’. How has Great Britain become so twisted? Practicing Jews, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, who want to stay true to their religious teachings, can no longer adopt children.

And the ones who suffer for this compulsion to cater to the gay lobby are the children.

Television aimed at toddlers teaches so-called “gender fluidity,” and parents can no longer withdraw their children from schools that bring in sex educators to teach their children about sexual positions, masturbation, and “satisfying” pornography.

And please, don’t bring up your silly, old-fashioned concerns about sexually transmitted diseases or promiscuity. That’s for suckers, who don’t realize what a fantasy world is being created by teaching 8 year olds that sex is consequences-free, and they should be doing it whenever, with whoever, and anybody who objects has the problem.

Even religious schools are feeling the pressure to conform, denying the very purpose for separating themselves from mainstream schooling.

Independent religious schools are under intense scrutiny. Dame Louise Casey, a senior government advisor, recently insisted that it is now: ‘Not Ok for Catholic schools to be homophobic and anti-gay marriage’.

Ofsted, the body responsible for school-assessment, has been wildly politicised. In 2013, Prior to the redefinition of marriage, Ofsted visited Vishnitz Jewish Girls School. They passed the school with flying colours. In fact, they went out of their way to highlight the committed and attentive approach to student welfare and development. Four years later, Ofsted returned. This time, they failed the school on one issue alone. While again, noting that students were ‘confident in thinking for themselves‘, their report, pointed to the inadequate promotion of homosexuality and gender reassignment. As such, it was failing to ensure: ‘a full understanding of fundamental British values’. It is one of an initial seven faith schools that face closure.

There are further tales of employees being forced to wear pro-LGBT rainbow badges, in a show of support (whether they support it, or not), and some even lose their jobs for openly objecting.

In retrospect, the silent majority in Britain remained silent for too long. Reflecting on redefinition, Ben Harris-Quinney, Chairman of the Bow Group think tank pondered that:‘Same-sex marriage was promoted in the UK, as an issue of supposed tolerance and equality. What we have seen, is the most unequal and intolerant outcomes of any political issue in recent history’.

Because, as I’ve said before, the goal is not equality, nor is it a quest for tolerance.

The goal is compliance, and a crushing of all things that are a reminder of a Creator God. For the LGBT lobby, that means the traditional family must be destroyed.

Secular humanists believe destroying the family is what will bring about their Utopia. What it does is crumble the culture, and there is no good to come from a place where the family, which is the model of Christ’s love for the church, is perverted and destroyed.

But these kingdoms will have to discover for themselves. All Christians can do is stand firm, and pray.