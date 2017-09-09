Remember back in 2013, at a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, when the sign language interpreter standing behind the world leaders seemed a bit… off?

Yeah. That guy.

Well, I’m not going to say the gentleman signing for Florida Governor Rick Scott was another fraud, that somehow was chosen to sign during an important event.

Heck, for all I know, he’s doing it exactly right, as far as the actual signing, but his delivery…
And I’m sure somebody, somewhere is outraged. I mean, this is not going to be good for Florida, and this guy is distracting from what the governor is saying, with his very animated version of American Sign Language.

Then again, maybe he’s offering a bit of relief in what has been a tense wait for many, especially coming on the heels of Harvey.

Regardless of how you view his antics, let’s just pray he’s accurate and those who need the information are receiving it.

