Remember back in 2013, at a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, when the sign language interpreter standing behind the world leaders seemed a bit… off?

Yeah. That guy.

Well, I’m not going to say the gentleman signing for Florida Governor Rick Scott was another fraud, that somehow was chosen to sign during an important event.

Heck, for all I know, he’s doing it exactly right, as far as the actual signing, but his delivery…

Gov. Scott: "If you've been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now…Not tonight, not in an hour. You need to go right now." #Irma pic.twitter.com/lNhfeA67TH — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2017

And I’m sure somebody, somewhere is outraged. I mean, this is not going to be good for Florida, and this guy is distracting from what the governor is saying, with his very animated version of American Sign Language.

As someone studying #ASL, I love that an interpreter is there to relay the life-saving info. Also, this dude is totally stealing the show! pic.twitter.com/Va7hOXMHFY — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) September 9, 2017

Then again, maybe he’s offering a bit of relief in what has been a tense wait for many, especially coming on the heels of Harvey.

It's "extremely emphatic ASL interpreter" season again pic.twitter.com/atsH5zM8Tu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 9, 2017

Regardless of how you view his antics, let’s just pray he’s accurate and those who need the information are receiving it.