This sounds like a last-ditch measure.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently taking his fight to find White House leakers to a new level.

According to a report from Axios, Sessions is considering putting the entire National Security Council staff through lie detector tests.

From Axios:

Sessions’ idea is to do a one-time, one-issue, polygraph test of everyone on the NSC staff. Interrogators would sit down with every single NSC staffer (there’s more than 100 of them), and ask them, individually, what they know about the leaks of transcripts of the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders. Sessions suspects those leaks came from within the NSC, and thinks that a polygraph test — at the very least — would scare them out of leaking again. Sessions has told associates he likes the idea of targeting the foreign leader phone calls because there’s a small enough universe of people who would have had access to these transcripts. Also, the idea that the President of the United States can’t have private conversations with foreign leaders was a bridge too far, even for Democrats.

This is likely frustration on Sessions’ part. He announced an investigation into the leaks on August 4, and this is a culmination of that.

Polygraphs aren’t admissible in court, because it’s not a perfect science. They can be fooled. Multiple factors can lead to the eventual results. What looks like an indication of deception could simply be an indication of stress.

I’m sure Sessions knows that, but he’s just looking for suspects, at this time. That’s all he needs.