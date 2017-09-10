When even Paula White, the so-called “spiritual adviser” of President Trump feels it necessary to qualify her statements, you can believe the shine is off the penny.

Of course, White isn’t walking away from the lucrative position she holds, as part of Trump’s faith advisory panel, as some have. She’ll ride that thing until the wheels come off, no doubt.

On Saturday, however, White said that she regretted comments made on the television program of another Trump-worshiping idolater, Jim Bakker. Specifically, she said she regretted saying that God had raised up Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Appearing at the Religion News Association Conference in Nashville, White sought to explain herself:

“Thanks for bringing up the elephant” in the room, White said to laughs. “I’m a preacher, and I got a little fired up,” she said. “And I said some things invariably I wish I would not have said. Some things that could most definitely and have been taken out of context.” “Do I believe that God raises up authority, do I believe that he sets one up and pulls one down? When I read from Genesis to Revelation, I do believe that,” she said. “So I don’t believe that just for President Trump, I believe that for President Obama. I believe that, had Hillary been in [the White House]—yes, I believe that authority is raised up by God.”

Raised up, as well as allowed would be accurate.

Hosea was a minor prophet from the Old Testament. The book of Hosea gives prophecy to the Israelites for their idolatry. They knew their God, but still chose to set up idols for themselves.

Hosea 8:1-6 NLT – “Sound the alarm!

The enemy descends like an eagle on the people of the Lord,

for they have broken my covenant

and revolted against my law.

2 Now Israel pleads with me,

‘Help us, for you are our God!’

3 But it is too late.

The people of Israel have rejected what is good,

and now their enemies will chase after them.

4 The people have appointed kings without my consent,

and princes without my approval.

By making idols for themselves from their silver and gold,

they have brought about their own destruction.

5 “O Samaria, I reject this calf—

this idol you have made.

My fury burns against you.

How long will you be incapable of innocence?

6 This calf you worship, O Israel,

was crafted by your own hands!

It is not God!

Therefore, it must be smashed to bits.

The prophecy goes on to speak of how Israel would fall into the hands of Assyria, because of their betrayal of their principles and teaching, in order to set up those idols.

So, yes. God raises up authority, but He also takes a dim view of those who hear His Word and reject it to go their own way. Kind of like if you know God’s Word on leadership, but you still promote an abusive, intemperate, adulterous, and unrepentant con man to be in authority over you, expecting God to act like the butler and come in to clean up the mess, afterwards.

White’s hands are dirty in that she promoted (falsely) Trump as a “baby Christian,” when, in fact, there is no proof that he’s even in the elementary stages of faith. Even if that were so, it would be all the more reason to keep him from the pressures of the presidency. His salvation is more important than the presidency, a wall, any conservative judges, or the potential to enact good policy.

Yes. I said it. I meant it.

The spiritual well-being of Donald Trump is far more important than the political well-being of our nation.

That goes for anybody, not just Trump.

Worldly kingdoms and their rulers will rise and fall, but the Kingdom of God is eternal.

Somebody alert Paula White.

She went on to attempt to explain her comments about “fighting against the hand of God,” if you oppose Trump.

“I was talking about the different kinds of prayer,” she explained. “In life, even in our own personal life, we find our self at times fighting against the hand of God. And I believe that. In other words, we can be a rebellious and stubborn people, individually, nationally or corporately. So in context, the headlines were quite different than what was really being said.”

We’re all guilty of seeing where God is leading us and resisting, sometimes, whether it is for our own comfort, out of insecurity, or disbelief. That’s quite different than seeing an unscrupulous, ungodly man being raised up and speaking out, or even praying against his rhetoric.

I’m going to say, for now, it’s good that White is trying to back off of some of her more ridiculous statements about Trump. At least she’s showing the beginnings of a conscience.