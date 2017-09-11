Good!

The players involved in the destruction of Hillary Clinton’s emails may face some form of judgment for their misdeeds, which can give us hope that the entire incident will not pass without retribution.

The Washington Times presented a story today, stating that three lawyers involved in the scandal will face being disbarred in Maryland.

Circuit Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. said the complaints lodged against David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were “egregious” and said the state bar couldn’t brush them aside by calling them “frivolous.” “There are allegations of destroying evidence,” Judge Harris said at a hearing Monday morning, where he said the state’s rules require the bar to conduct investigations no matter who raises the complaint, and can’t brush accusations aside.

Ty Clevenger, also an attorney, brought the initial complaint, pursuing sanctions against Mrs. Clinton, as well as her three attorneys.

Arkansas, the District of Columbia, and federal courts have all turned down Clevenger’s request. Judge Harris, however, found merit with the case, which would require an investigation and a response from the attorneys.

Everybody knows about Clinton’s mishandling of sensitive documents, written off as the clumsy doddering of an old woman – who wanted to be president – not understanding how all this new-fangled technology works.

So clumsy with technology was she, that what devices didn’t get smashed with hammers, her team used Bleachbit to erase her emails.

That looked totally natural, you guys. Not even a little suspicious.

Mr. Clevenger was one of many who wasn’t content to let the email scandal just fade away.

Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission had tried to sideline Mr. Clevenger last year, arguing he had “no personal knowledge of the allegations” so they weren’t going to investigate. On Monday Alexis Rohde, a lawyer representing the grievance commission, went further, saying they have already determined the complaint is “frivolous.” But said she was bound by confidentiality rules that prevented her from explaining why. “Because all these complaints are confidential, I’m unable to put that before the court,” she said.

Yeah, that’s what she said. It’s not what Judge Harris thought, however.

Judge Harris rejected that explanation, saying this was the first time the commission had used the term “frivolous” to explain its decision. He also said the rules were clear that the commission needed to investigate. “I just think this is a rather easy decision at this point,” he said. “The court is ordering bar counsel to investigate.”

It’s not a hook in Clinton, but if it nets her attorneys, who, on some level seem to be complicit in the scandal, then it may open up to something more.