I’d say she deserves it.

Funny lady Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” was rewarded with an Emmy, this weekend.

The actress won an Emmy for best actress on a comedy series at the Emmy’s creative arts awards Sunday, according to The Associated Press. The awards are a precursor to the main show next weekend. McCarthy’s impersonation of Spicer, featuring her driving a podium through New York City, firing a water gun at reporters and repeatedly threatening to run them over with the podium, drew wide praise.

There’s very little coming from SNL that can make me laugh, these days, but I laughed – a lot – at McCarthy’s impression. She did a great job.

Unfortunately, the resignation of Sean Spicer ended McCarthy’s stint, back in July. Spicer resigned, presumably in protest of the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Spicer wasn’t a fan of having his persona memorialized by McCarthy.

He once went on Sean Hannity’s show to pout.

“I think that there were some parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer told Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious,” he said.

No, it was funny, and it wasn’t any more malicious than what could be expected when you take on such a public role.

Just lighten up and learn to laugh at yourself.