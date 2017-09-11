I don’t know if this is more hilarious or more sad.

Who am I kidding? This is the funniest thing you’ll read, all day!

Hillary Clinton gave one of those overly-prepped, nauseating walk-about interviews with Jane Pauley, of CBS’ “Sunday Morning.”

You know, at first they’re sitting for the interview, then they’re strolling along, like two pals discussing the grandkids, shoe sales, and gossiping about what’s-her-name that always dyes her hair too blonde.

I actually loved this interview, for the simple fact that it’s such a wonderful reminder of what an obnoxious, entitled fraud Hillary Clinton is.

You can’t watch her exaggerated facial expressions while sitting with Pauley and not get the impression that this woman has built her entire political career on calculated responses and masks.

It’s that impression of false humility and fake humanity that turned so many people off to Hillary Clinton.

She wanted to be seen as the champion of the people at the same time she was demanding the throne, because it was “her turn.”

You can’t do that.

The arrogance overtook her, and she acted accordingly.

The Washington Free Beacon featured a clip of Clinton’s interview with Pauley, and we see how far her puffed up sense of self extended.

So sure was she that the presidency was hers, that she dropped $1.16 million for a 3-bedroom home next door to her own in Chappaqua, in preparation for her reign as Queen of the World president.

“You specifically bought this house for a reason,” Pauley said as they walked outside. “I did,” Clinton said. “And this was to be?” Pauley asked. “Well, I know a lot about what it takes to move a president, and I thought I was going to win,” Clinton said. “The Clintons had acquired the house next door to accommodate White House staff and security during a second Clinton administration,” Pauley narrated.

Get that?

She was so sure she was going to win, she was already setting up quarters for the help.

I don’t know if the plan was to have the government pay them back for what they dropped on the house, once Clinton was inaugurated, but I’ll give her points for what looks like an act of generously preparing for security and staff.

Trump’s Trump Tower security has to rent trailers nearby.

That being said, the frustrated arrogance of Clinton in this clip is delicious. It’s a great reminder that we dodged a bullet in 2016.

Of course, we got hit by a ricochet, but still…

In a contest of the terribles, Clinton came out the victor. As in, she’s so terrible, she beat out Donald Trump as the most terrible of all terrible candidates.

She’ll go down in history for that, so let her find an odd comfort in being known for something.