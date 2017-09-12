This doesn’t make him look guilty of wrongdoing, at all!

Back in May, Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, refused to honor a Senate subpoena, citing his Fifth Amendment rights.

The Senate Intelligence Committee have requested he come forward to give testimony again, and again, he’s refused.

The House Intelligence Committee would also like to hear from Flynn.

Here’s the hold up: Flynn has offered to testify before both committees, on the condition that he receive immunity.

This is where rational people wonder, “Immunity from what?”

Both committees have refused to grant that immunity, so Flynn has refused to comply.

From CNN:

A committee source tells CNN that since the public subpoena for his business records, the House intelligence committee has not made additional requests for documents or testimony, but that does not preclude future requests. In June, CNN reported that Flynn handed over more than 600 pages of documents to the Senate intelligence committee, including business records and personal documents “based on the narrowed requests from the committee.” The documents were in response to two subpoenas that the committee sent to Flynn businesses after he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

Maybe he thinks he’s sent enough?

Apparently, they disagree.

If you stand back and take a look at the bigger picture of this probe, it’s kind of hard not to keep going back to at least two figures: Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

Whether it’s true or not, Flynn sure acts like a guilty man.