Show of hands… Who actually bought the campaign trail hogwash of a big, beautiful border wall, that Mexico would pay for?

WAIT… better one… Who actually believed Trump would end DACA, clean and clear, rather than just suspend it, then give Congress 6 months to make it legal?

While you’re mulling over whether you want to be the one to claim that level of gullible, the Hill is wrapping this one up with a big, orange bow.

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told reporters on Tuesday that President Trump would not demand that border wall funding is tied to a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Oops.

So many contortions went into trying to excuse everything from Trump’s immediate capitulation to the liberal likes of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, along with his comments that “Dreamers” were in the clear, that this latest from that realm should be the point where they snap.

“We’re interested in getting border security and the president has made the commitment to the American people that a barrier is important to that security,” Short said. “Whether it’s part of DCA or another legislative vehicle, I don’t want to bind us into a construct that would make the conclusion on DACA impossible.”

Right. I think several highly technical terms apply, here.

This is either “passing the buck,” or “kicking the can down the road.”

The less esteemed among us might just call it a political cop-out.

Or double-talk.

“The president is not backing off a border wall,” he said. “The president is committed to sticking by the commitment that a physical structure is needed….whether that is part of a DACA package or another package, I won’t prejudge that today, but he’s committed to getting that wall built.”

Of course he is. You can trust him, so just go back to sleep.

This is the point where even the most hardcore Trumpidians must swallow their pride and misplaced trust and admit their “outsider” is just another lying politician.

You got played!

Trump’s Justice Department has even said deporting “Dreamers” is not a priority.

And while everyone seems to speak ambiguously about “border security,” nobody is seriously thinking about funding that wall.

Said House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, speaking on the topic:

“I don’t know that it’s border wall funding, but it’s certainly a secure southern border,” Meadows told reporters on Thursday.

We all agree on a more secure border. It’s necessary.

That being said, we can stop buying the bombastic bull that was sold to voters on the campaign trail.

Now, somebody, please go check on Ann Coulter.

Take smelling salts.