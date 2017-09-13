After a cozy dinner among Democrats – that would be Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Donald Trump – Schumer and Pelosi were giddy to announce that a deal has been worked out, regarding protection for “Dreamers” that totally excluded that idiotic talk of a wall, which Trump never actually intended to see built.

I wasn’t there, but presumably, while having a good laugh over some of Trump’s greatest hits from the campaign trail, the trio of liberal politicians came to the same kind of closed-to-Republicans agreement that was a hallmark of the Obama administration.

From the Washington Times:

The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

I want to make sure all of those who were clinging to Trump’s signature lie promise from the campaign trail really get a chance to soak in the full glory of betrayal.

It wasn’t a total loss, I suppose. Pelosi and Schumer did allow for some border security “enhancements,” but there’s no word on what those are, yet.

While Trump hunkers down somewhere and waits for glowing reports of approval from the “fake news” media, Pelosi and Schumer rushed to announce the latest to the world.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President,” Mr. Schumer and Ms. Pelosi said in a statement. “The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

There’s a real cat-that-ate-the-canary quality to that statement. We know that when liberal Democrats say, “…that’s acceptable to both sides,” what they really mean is, we’re about to force Republicans to bend over, again. We have to believe that’s true, since they left Republicans out of the deal.

Now, somebody check on Ann Coulter.

Her next book is going to be a riot!