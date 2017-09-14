Well, this is obvious.

It’s also not a new development, since Trump has given thousands to Schumer in the past.

On Thursday, just one day after dining with the president and striking a deal that pretty much betrayed everything Trump had campaigned on, regarding DACA and the border wall, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic, discussing the relationship between Trump and Democrats.

C-Span caught the audio. Said Schumer:

“He likes us. He likes me, anyway,” Schumer was overheard saying to someone on the Senate floor.

I don’t know the full purpose of the conversation, but it seems pretty obvious he was taking a victory lap, based on how well the dinner with Trump went for he, Pelosi, and Democrats.

Continuing, Schumer added:

“Here’s what I told him. I said, ‘Mr. President, you’re much better off if you can sometimes step right, and sometimes step left,’ ” Schumer said. “ ‘If you have to step just in one direction, you’re boxed.’ He gets that. “Oh, it’s gonna work out,” Schumer continued. “And it’ll make us more productive, too.”

By “us,” I can promise you he was talking about Democrats. Liberal Democrats rarely attempt to work in unison with Republicans.

Wednesday night’s deal is the second such deal where Trump bypassed Republican leadership and sided with Schumer and Pelosi.

The last deal was a rush to raise the debt ceiling by December, and again, with no funding for the wall included.

So when do we stop pushing the idea that Trump was ever on our side?