I spent last night bathing in the bitter tears of betrayed Trumpers, and dining on the delectable goodness of schadenfreude.

Today is starting out pretty good, too.

I mean, it’s not like there haven’t been plenty of us saying since before the end of the primaries that Trump was a fraud. He’s defrauded small businesses, students with his sham Trump University, creditors, charities, and wives.

Why did the MAGA crowd feel that they were, somehow, immune to his betrayals?

As I told you last night, Trump had a cozy dinner with his Democrat compadres, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who emerged victorious, saying there was a deal to protect “Dreamers,” and a border deal that did not include the Trump wall.

That’s a HUGE slap in the face of Trumpers.

Of course, President Liar-Liar-Pants-on-Fire took to Twitter to address his wailing, broken troops this morning.

He began with:

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Oh. Ok.

But then, what’s this?

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Where did this sudden bolt of compassion come from? It sure wasn’t there on the campaign trail. In fact, it’s the exact opposite of everything that made him not presidential, but a cult-like leader for many.

Just a word for all those Gullibles Deplorables feeling particularly burned this morning:

You are not a victim. You are a volunteer.