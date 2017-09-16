Well, good for him!

Donald Trump has an awful record, when it comes to keeping his word about donating to charities. To be frank, he’s got an awful record of keeping up anything that requires virtue.

I brought you one story last night that is an example of this, as it appears, eight months after the inauguration, Trump’s campaign committee has failed to account for leftover funds, or to fulfill a promise to donate those leftover funds to charity.

I’m willing to give the man his due, however. He pledged $1 million to aid in disaster relief, following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf region of Texas and Louisiana, and it seems rather than wait six months for the press to put him on blast, he and the First Lady have made good on that pledge.

Twelve organizations have received personal checks from President Trump, according to a report from The Hill, today.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army received the largest portions of the president’s donation – $300,000 each. Two groups associated with Christian ministries – Samaritan’s Purse and Reach Out America – were promised $100,000 each. Eight other groups – the ASPCA, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity, the Houston Humane Society, Operation Blessing, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies and Team Rubicon – would receive $25,000 apiece, the White House said earlier this month.

What’s more, the majority of these organizations are acknowledging that they have received support from the Trumps, although, not all are confirming the exact amount. For example, Reach Out America has confirmed that they received a $100,000 check from the Trumps.

Also, reporters from the Washington Post and the Dallas Morning News have confirmed that Direct Relief and the Houston Humane Society have both received checks for $25,000.

The ASPCA, Operation Blessing, and Samaritan’s Purse declined to discuss personal donations. The Hill has reached out to the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities for confirmation.

So this is me, not looking for the hidden motive behind the donations. I’m just going to let the good be good and say, “Kudos!” to the Trumps for coming through.