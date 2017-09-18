I know law enforcement are required to keep to a certain standard of behavior, even in high stress situations. I can’t think of anything much more high stress than the constant, often violent protests officers around the country have been forced to endure for the past couple of years.

According to a report from the Hill, officers in St. Louis may have reached their breaking point with protesters, who have taken to the streets three nights in a row, and also took to the streets early Monday, protesting the acquittal of a white officer in the shooting of a black motorist.

The officers, clad in riot gear, reportedly chanted, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

A photojournalist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also reported hearing police chanting the phrase after making arrests. He added that a commander he spoke with said police officers using the phrase is not acceptable.

The phrase has normally been used by protesters, but I guess the St. Louis police officers have reached a breaking point.
Trending

Uh-Oh! Ron Paul Taking Money From Russia or Big Defense Contractors To Spout Anti-Libertarian Drivel

RedState Insider

Tags: Police shooting protests St. Louis