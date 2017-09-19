I let this one get by me this weekend, but I’m all over it, today.

Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and Baptist minister has a new show coming to the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in October, and his first guest, of course, will be President Trump.

I’ve made my feelings known about the evangelical community pimping Donald Trump as the new hope of Christianity, before, and this is just another shot across the bow of faith, as those of flesh-inspired motives seek to blur the lines between true, Christ-honoring Christianity and man-pleasing rhetoric.

Newsflash: You’re not going to force God on the Trump train.

Huckabee’s new show will feature music, supposedly, some efforts to promote Christian faith, and politics.

Unless he’s promoting the idea that Christians should carry their values with them to the polls, anything else is propaganda.

We can just about guess which it will be.

During the run up to the 2016 election, Trump was promoted as the godly choice, with well-publicized photo-ops of evangelical leaders surrounding him, and questionably motivated TV pastors speaking on his behalf.

Why was an unrepentant, lecherous, abusive, cheating con artist pushed so vociferously as the champion of Christian voters?

Other than the fat contribution checks and a chance to rub elbows with power, I have no idea. The motive was not godly, however. I am as certain of that as I am that those who identify as “Christian” that endorsed the man’s sinful rejection of God with their vote did so for their own fleshly motives, and not because of their Christian values.

The other reason would be: Not Hillary.

And that’s fine. Hillary definitely was not the “godly choice,” lest anybody be confused.

The time for American Christians to rise up and stand on their values was during the primaries, when there were actual men of faith to stand by.

When Trump’s abusive nature and adulterous, conniving past was brought up during the run up to the election, we were told by Huckabee and others that, “We’re not electing a pastor,” and he’s a “baby Christian.”

Nobody was looking for a pastor, but we should have been following our own Christian values.

That being said, those voices that pushed Trump’s Christian credentials before the election are sounding quite different, now that the con has been completed.

Some of those faith leaders that backed him early are walking away.

Some that promoted him as a “baby Christian” are saying that either the seeds planted have not taken root in his heart, or that they were mistaken about his status as a Christian.

We do know that Bible study meetings are going on at the White House, now, but he never attends them.

What is Huckabee saying, now?

“Nobody pretends that he would be an ideal Sunday-school teacher, to be fair. I don’t think he is a person who is deeply acquainted with the Bible and he’s not known to set attendance records at church. But he’s very respectful of people of faith. And that’s really all people in the Christian community want. They don’t care whether or not the guy believes as they do,” Huckabee said.

Back up.

Huckabee and others stretched every measure of reality to promote Trump as a Christian, who, by definition, believes as they do.

Huckabee and his faithless ilk are not coming right out and telling evangelicals that they were lied to. The language they’re using is much more nuanced. The meaning, however, is the same.

I’d like to say that I’m shocked that a Christian network, TBN, is allowing what will absolutely be used as a tool to keep American Christians on a political hook to air.

I’d like to say that, but I can’t. We’ve gone so far away from our faith as core to our existence, rather than just another social construct, that this is par for the course.