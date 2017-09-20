Among the things being closely examined by special counsel Robert Mueller would be the post-election antics of Donald Trump.

According to a new report in the New York Times, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, national security adviser Michael Flynn, and the Oval Office meeting Trump had with two Russian officials are on his radar.

In recent weeks, Mr. Mueller’s office sent a document to the White House that detailed 13 different areas that investigators want more information about. Since then, administration lawyers have been scouring White House emails and asking officials whether they have other documents or notes that may pertain to Mr. Mueller’s requests. One of the requests is about a meeting Mr. Trump had in May with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director, was fired. That day, Mr. Trump met with the Russian foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, and the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak, along with other Russian officials. The New York Times reportedthat in the meeting Mr. Trump had said that firing Mr. Comey relieved “great pressure” on him.

That would be the meeting where the Russian officials reportedly had a good chuckle when reporters mentioned Comey’s firing.

That’s also the meeting where Trump revealed sensitive information about the movements of an Israeli spy embedded with ISIS in Syria, potentially putting his life in danger.

There’s more.

Mueller also wants to know about Trump’s hand in crafting the (false) statement given by Donald Trump Jr., regarding the June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-connected attorney.

Because people with nothing to hide don’t need to lie.

Ty Cobb, the lawyer Mr. Trump hired to provide materials related to the Russia investigation to the special counsel and Congress, has told Mr. Mueller’s office that he will turn over many of the documents this week. “We can’t comment on any specific requests being made or our conversations with the special counsel,’’ he said.

But somebody is commenting, and it sounds like this is just the tip of the iceberg.