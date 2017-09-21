Ok. Ouch.

I kind of had a feeling that when North Korea’s little ruling maniac answered Trump’s tough rhetoric from his United Nations address, that he wouldn’t show any signs of backing up.

In fact, I was pretty sure that he’d see Trump’s crazy, and raise him a bat-crap insane.

With a h/t to The RightScoop:

The speech made by the U.S. president in his maiden address on the UN arena in the prevailing serious circumstances, in which the situation on the Korean peninsula has been rendered tense as never before and is inching closer to a touch-and-go state, is arousing world concern. But, far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors. A frightened dog barks louder.

And he was just getting started.

Further, the statement read:

After taking office Trump has rendered the world restless through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world. He is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician. His remarks which described the U.S. option through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one that I have to follow to the last.

And the closer, lest anyone get the impression that Kim Jong un is a man that can be reasoned with, on any level:

I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.

Dotard.

Don’t bother looking that one up. It means “senile” or “foolish old person.”

So the war of harsh words and violent rhetoric continues, at least until one of them gets itchy and decides to take it to another level.