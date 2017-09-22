Go, Roy, Go!

The runoff election for the Republican primary, in order to compete for Jeff Sessions’ vacant Senate seat is just a few days away, and things are heating up between establishment favorite, Luther Strange, and former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Things will probably get a bit more interesting, after President Trump and then Vice President Pence head to Alabama to push for Strange.

Trump is due to go on Friday evening, while Pence will drop in on Monday, with hopes of turning the tide in Strange’s favor.

Strange has expressed confidence in riding Trump’s popularity to a win, but if the citizens of Alabama have a say, that may not be the case.

According to a new Fox10 News/Strategy Research survey, Moore has the advantage.

Moore has 54 percent, to Strange’s 46 percent.

A poll from last month had Strange 18 points behind, and Strange feels Trump’s visit to Huntsville tonight will give him that final bump he needs.

Trump has credited the tightening in the race to his backing of Strange, but the Fox10 survey found that only two in 10 Republicans said they were swayed by the presidential endorsement.

Strange’s supporters are insisting that the polls have oversampled unlikely voters, in order to give Moore the edge.

Alabama’s secretary of state is predicting a low turnout.

To date, Moore has the backing of some of Trump’s most ardent supporters.

Sarah Palin and Seb Gorka headlined a pro-Moore event on Thursday night.

Breitbart and its chairman Stephen Bannon, who until recently was Trump’s chief strategist in the White House, are squarely behind Moore. A pro-Trump outside group called Great America Alliance is going up with pro-Moore ads this weekend during the Alabama football game.

Strange, on the other hand, has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s PAC, and they’ve poured millions of dollars into the race, but have yet to see a poll that has Strange in the lead.

The poll utilized 2,000 likely voters, and has a 3 percent margin of error.