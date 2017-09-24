HURRAY! One Major Sport Is Not Playing the Kneeling Game

Awesome.

I don’t like what’s going on in the National Football League, with the kneeling for the national anthem nonsense.

I respect that it is their right to do so. I just don’t like it.

I’m not the only one. Not by a long shot.

And for those who have decided that they will be turning off the NFL in their own perfectly reasonable form of protest, there’s another sport to turn to, in order to entertain yourselves:

NASCAR.

On Sunday, several NASCAR team owners let it be known they had no intention of playing the protest game with their drivers.

Former NASCAR champion Richard Petty told the AP that any member of his team would be fired if they chose to protest the national anthem. Petty now owns Richard Petty Motorsports. “Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States,” Petty said in comments reported by the AP.

Red, white, and blue, baby!

Richard Childress, a former drive who owns Richard Childress Racing, said any protests from his team members would “get you a ride on a Greyhound bus.” “Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America,” Childress reportedly said.

Blunt patriotism.

None of the drivers competing at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in New Hampshire felt the need to take a knee during the national anthem on Sunday, so I’d say the message has been received.

I actually have never developed a taste for NASCAR, even though I live only minutes away from one of the nation’s major speedways. I may have to loosen up and check it out.