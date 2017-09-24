Having a President Trump immediately after the disastrous two terms of Barack Obama was the absolute worst thing that could have happened to the United States.

Obama destabilized the entire nation with his Marxist class warfare hogwash, along with policies that weakened us at home and abroad.

What we needed was a stable, thoughtful, and experienced conservative hand to set the ship back on course.

That’s what we needed. What we got was the personification of voters’ rash, frustrated angst.

We got a walking meme, with all the subtle dignity of a fart joke, except not quite as intelligently thought out.

We got the kind of man who sets forest fires, then watches from a distance, just to see what happens.

That’s what Trump is doing with North Korea.

He’s not thinking about how his words might actually make allies around the world question his stability. He’s definitely not thinking about how he could be empowering enemies, who see the U.S. as now being led by an unreasonable, inexperienced loudmouth (or to paraphrase Kim Jong un – a scared dog barks the loudest).

On Saturday night, Trump and his Twitter account decided to keep poking the hornet’s nest of North Korea.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Could somebody tell that ridiculous dude that if he keeps threatening war so blatantly, that eventually, he’ll get war?

He doesn’t care, of course, because it won’t be his family in battle. He gets to sit back and tweet about it.

He’s not thinking about our allies in South Korea, who could get hit just because. He’s not thinking about Japan. America first, after all.

He’s not even thinking about Guam (and I promise you, he couldn’t find Guam on a map).

Trump made this latest, unhelpful tweet after hearing North Korea’s foreign minister speak.

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly, Ri Yong Ho said that the use of nuclear weapons is not Pyongyang’s “first option.” But cautioned that the U.S. and its allies should “think twice” before threatening North Korea. Ri said that Trump’s insults against North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un make it “inevitable” that the country’s rockets will strike the U.S. mainland.

On Saturday, the U.S. also flew B-1B bombers and F-15 fighter jets east of North Korea, in international air space, in what was the farthest flight north of the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that U.S. aircraft has ever flown.

It’s like two monkeys playing chess, at this point. I don’t have confidence in either one of them to do the right thing.

My concern is how the rest of the world is looking at this and if they’re wondering which side is most unpredictable and out of line, before deciding to make a move.