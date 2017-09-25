This story was probably missed on Sunday, because of all of the kneeling NFL nonsense.

A man was arrested near the White House on Sunday morning, and according to a report from CNN, he was in possession of a small arsenal.

The man caught the attention of authorities near an art gallery around 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Apparently, public urination was the initial reason for approaching him.

The suspect told Secret Service officers and agents that he was going to the White House to speak with National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers and Defense Secretary James Mattis “for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the chip out of my head,” according to the incident report obtained by CNN.

The man was driving a 2009 silver Nissan, with Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police license plates, and after questioning, admitted he was practically driving an armory around.

The search turned up nine guns, three knives, brass knuckles, suppressors, and various types of ammunition. The firearms included multiple handguns as well as AR- and AK-style rifles.

Other than his bizarre statements, they’re not saying what any suspected motive may have been. Either way, caution dictates considering this a tragedy averted.

The man was taken to an area facility for a mental evaluation, then transported to the DC police department and charged with multiple weapons violations.