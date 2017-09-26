No stone unturned.

Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion keeps edging upwards, and the two main figures seem to be Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What’s more, Mueller now has the cooperation of the Internal Revenue Service.

The agency is working with Mueller’s team and providing documents that span back as far as 11 years, in what we now know is an investigation into financial crimes.

The documents provided include tax return-related documents, such as real estate and banking records. Previous tax-related documents were seized by FBI agents when they raided Manafort’s home in July. The information the IRS can share is restricted under Title 26 US Code and usually needs a grand jury subpoena to share tax returns with another agency.

Might we finally get a look at Trump’s tax returns?

Probably not this go around.

Mueller’s team are interested in knowing if Michael Flynn was being paid by the Turkish government in the last months of the campaign. He’s worked as a lobbyist for Turkey in the past.

Paul Manafort, on the other hand, is being investigated by not just Mueller’s team, but New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for possible money laundering.

Last month, Mueller teamed up with agents from the IRS’s unit devoted to prosecuting financial crimes as his investigation centered around Manafort and Flynn.

Mueller impaneled a grand jury in August. In July, his agents conducted a pre-dawn raid on Manafort’s home. While in the midst of the raid, Manafort was told to expect an indictment.

Every week it seems like there’s some new revelation.

Trump may not be directly involved in a thing, but he’s surrounded himself with a lot of really shady characters.