Dumb as a stump.

White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner continues to demonstrate why nepotism in high office is a bad idea. You don’t always get the best or the brightest.

Then again, maybe this is a little gender-bender reveal that has gone unnoticed?

Who knows, but it suffices to say, Jared Kushner is really bad at filling out even the most basic paperwork.

Take this faux pas (?) from 2009:

Registration records show that when Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Trump, registered to vote in 2009, he apparently checked a box classifying his gender as a female.

How do you screw that up?

I’m at a loss.

What’s more, before 2009, he apparently just wasn’t sure, because his registration form in New Jersey listed his gender as “unknown.”

Dude.

Can somebody tell him this isn’t something you pull out of a hat?

It was a Democrat oppo-research group called American Bridge that first uncovered the “mistake.”

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for the group, told Wired about the mistake. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

He’s not wrong. Trump has passed off all the really difficult tasks, such as the drug epidemic and securing peace in the Middle East to Kushner, because, apparently, he feels Kushner is the only guy in the administration smarter than him.

Which should frighten everybody, for multiple reasons.