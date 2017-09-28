I’m going to make a prediction for the folks of Alabama: Prepare to start saying, “Senator Roy Moore.”

Judge Roy Moore, having handily beat back the establishment pick, Luther Strange, for the Republican nomination to the Senate this week, will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Moore was nominated to shake things up in the GOP Senate and oppose the establishment, who seem to spend more time disagreeing with each other that getting anything of substance done.

I’m also pretty certain, given Alabama’s climate, that Moore’s unapologetic stand on his religious beliefs gained him a lot of respect.

His debates with Doug Jones are going to be epic, and ultimately, I don’t see Jones convincing the people of Alabama to turn out for him.

In particular, some of Jones’ harsh beliefs will not mesh well with the voters.

Take for instance, his views on abortion.

While appearing on MSNBC with Chuck Todd, Jones was asked his position on abortion.

Said Jones:

“I am a firm believer that a woman should have the freedom to choose what happens to her own body, and I’m going to stand up for that and I’m going to make sure that that continues to happen,” Jones said. “I want to make sure that as we go forward, people have access to contraception, they have access to the abortion that they might need. If that’s what the choose to do,” he said.

Standard leftist tripe, right?

Then it moved to the topic of abortion after 20 weeks, since Republicans in the House are ready to reintroduce a bill to ban abortions after that 20 week mark.

It should be an easy win for them, and one that actually gets the party back on common ground.

For Jones, however, his intent is to fight against commonsense restrictions.

“You wouldn’t be in favor of legislation that said ban abortion after 20 weeks, or something like that?” Todd asked. “No, I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose,” Jones said. “That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years, it’s the position I continue to have.”

To show he’s not a total monster, Jones was sure to bring up that he’s all for the life of the child, once it’s born.

“I want to make sure people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child, that’s where I become a right-to-lifer,” Jones said.

How noble of you.

I get the feeling that a late-term abortion advocate isn’t going to connect with the people of Alabama in a way that translates into an election win.

I do, however, look forward to Roy Moore dropping some righteous anger over the topic, along the way to December.