The behavior of Donald Trump towards Puerto Rico Saturday morning was disgusting.

The fact that he’s getting his administration in on the act is probably worse.

Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino Jr., like a loyal pet, followed his master’s lead and took to Twitter to continue Trump’s attacks on the mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz.

To recap, Cruz grew outraged when Trump’s acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke called the response to Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, a “good news story.”

It really wasn’t, at least, not yet.

She went on to plead for help, lashing out in a press conference over the inefficiency of the system put in place to get aid to the desperate citizens of Puerto Rico.

Trump’s response was to go on an early morning Twitter rant, basically making himself out to be the victim of an unfair, partisan mayor, out to make him look bad.

OH… he also accused the Puerto Rican people of basically, just waiting around, and even said they wanted everything done for them.

He did all this tweet-raging from the comfort of one of his luxury golf courses, by the way.

For her part, Mayor Cruz simply said:

“I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president,” Cruz said on MSNBC following Trump’s tweets. “It’s not about politics, it’s not about petty comments, it’s about moving forward, putting boots on the ground and saving lives.”

That didn’t stop Scavino from jumping in.

.@realDonaldTrump hater, the Mayor of San Juan – is the perfect example of an opportunistic politician. Go ask PR Gov about responsiveness. pic.twitter.com/us3p78P9zK — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) September 30, 2017

No, you ridiculous clod, she’s not a hater, and in this moment, whatever partisan leanings she may have are meaningless.

She’s the mayor of a people desperate for help, and the help that has come, to date, is not sufficient to meet the needs of millions of U.S. citizens.

So maybe you and the rest of the bootlickers should sit this one out.