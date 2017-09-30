He totally screwed the pooch on with his early morning Twitter-rager against Puerto Rico and the mayor of San Juan, so now he needs you to know he does some cool stuff, too.

Apparently, today wasn’t disastrous enough for anyone to rush that cushy golf club where Trump is spending his weekend and confiscate his phone, because after hitting Puerto Rico, he doubled back to the NFL and then to his loss in Alabama on Tuesday.

Yes, he backed a losing horse in Luther Strange, who was bested easily by Judge Roy Moore.

Don’t focus on that, however. Focus on how great Strange did after Trump endorsed him.

In analyzing the Alabama Primary race,FAKE NEWS always fails to mention that the candidate I endorsed went up MANY points after endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Actually, the media did cover the numbers, including the slight narrowing towards the end. Moore was almost 20 points ahead of Strange, at one point, but in the last days, the gap was somewhere around 8 to 11 points, depending on what poll you were looking at.

So was Trump responsible, or was that all Strange?

Despite Trump’s claim, a poll released Monday – a day before the runoff election – showed that the president’s endorsement had little effect on the race between Strange and Moore.

Maybe it did. Maybe it didn’t. The facts are, however, Strange lost, and as the saying goes, close only counts in Horse Shoes.

Somehow, Trump’s fragile ego needs to be nursed by believing he made a difference.