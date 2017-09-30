They’re a territory in extreme crisis. These are actual human lives, American citizens, desperate, without power, and running low on food, water, and hope. You’re not the victim here, you petulant child.

Somebody please convey that message to the president.

Never mind. I’ll tweet this out to him, myself, as soon as I’m done.

Besides an incredible rant in the early morning hours, where he directly blamed Puerto Rico’s citizens of doing nothing to help themselves (as pointed out by Jay Caruso here), Trump also went after the media for – of course – victimizing him.

Because, ultimately, it all goes back to Trump – How does this make Trump look? Are they being fair to Trump? The people actually living out this nightmare are just an afterthought.

It’s not just the media criticizing the response.

Island officials have criticized the Trump administration for responding too slowly to the crisis, which has seen much of the island without power and water for days. One official, San Juan mayor San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, held an emotional press conference Friday ripping the Trump administration’s efforts to assist the island and begging for help. “I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency,” she said.

The media’s fault, apparently, is in reporting what Puerto Rican officials are saying.

Trump still doesn’t get why every outlet can’t be the National Enquirer or Gateway Pundit.

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

What’s happening on the ground in Puerto Rico is not “fake news,” you ridiculous dude.

First responders and others sent to the island are used to dealing with people in crisis, so they’re very likely not checking the news reports to see if anybody said something mean about them. They’re just about the business of helping, as they should be.

Maybe if we didn’t have someone with the emotional maturity of a 5-year old in office, the media would be a bit more forgiving and there’d be no need for those early morning rants.