If anyone has a solid perspective on what happened in Las Vegas Sunday night, it is House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Rep. Scalise has only been back on the job for several days now, after his own experience with a crazed gunman left him critically wounded this past June.

Scalise’s message today was nonpartisan and all-American.

Said Scalise:

“I agree with the president that this was an act of pure evil,” Scalise, R-La., said in a statement. “I pray for the victims of this murderous attack, and our whole nation grieves with their loved ones.” “We also thank the first responders and fellow citizens who did all they could to help those in harm’s way,” he added. “In this tragic moment, I encourage people across America to stand together in solidarity, and to support the Las Vegas community and all of those affected, especially by giving blood and encouraging others to do the same. In the face of unspeakable evil, our whole nation must respond with countless acts of kindness, warmth and generosity.”

Indeed, some of the stories coming out of Vegas today speak to the very best of our nature, even when faced with what is the very worst of it.

There is still a lot we don’t know, as even the shooter, 64-year old Stephen Paddock’s own family seem confused.

Sometimes there really is no reason. Sometimes horrible things happen because of horrible, twisted people.

With that in mind, Rep. Scalise’s message is perfect. We should stand together in the face of this horror, and confront evil with good.

We have not lost our humanity, yet.