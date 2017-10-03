I don’t blame him. Trump has enough heat burning up his backside over Russia.

A new report says chief of staff John Kelly is standing in the way of California Representative Dana Rohrabacher, who desperately wants to get to the president.

Rohrabacher claims to have ironclad proof that Russia did not hack into the emails of the Democratic National Committee before the 2016 election. Namely, his proof consists of the word of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange.

Sorry, Congressman. “Because Julian said so” isn’t really firm proof, but, whatever.

Still, Rohrabacher claims he has something of value to offer, if only he could get to President Trump.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) told Business Insider on Tuesday that Kelly and other top Trump aides are actively blocking him from meeting with the president to discuss information from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that Assange claims proves Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election. “The White House staff and other top people in the administration are trying to protect the president from himself,” Rohrabacher said, according to Business Insider. “That’s what they think and in fact they are usurping his authority to make decisions — the important decisions — himself.”

That’s because they know you’re trouble, Julian Assange is trouble, and this push to make Russia out to be innocents in all this just doesn’t flush, given what we know and regarding what our intelligence community believes.

Rohrabacher went on to point out several things.

For starters, even though he traveled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in London to talk to Julian Assange earlier this year, he claims he isn’t talking with him now. At least, he’s not talking with him directly, but rather, through intermediaries.

Also, while he’s being blocked from speaking to Trump, he has go-betweens who are carrying messages to the president for him.

“I have not spoken to [Assange] directly, but we’re going through a period of time where a lot’s getting done one person removed in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said at the time. “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.” “Julian also indicated that he is open to further discussions regarding specific information about the DNC email incident that is currently unknown to the public,” he added.

Yes. He’s tried that, before.

If I remember correctly, Assange promised to agree to extradition to the U.S., on the condition of Bradley Manning’s sentence for leaking secrets about the Iraq War to Wikileaks be commuted.

Then-President Obama commuted Manning’s sentence (claiming it wasn’t because of Assange’s conditions for extradition), only to have Assange later say his conditions weren’t met, therefore, he wouldn’t allow himself to be extradited.

Assange has been the subject of an espionage investigation in the United States and was wanted in Sweden for allegations of rape.

U.S. intelligence agencies have suggested that Wikileaks works closely with the government of Russia, as well.

And this is the kind of moral slug Rep. Rohrabacher wants to vouch for to the president.