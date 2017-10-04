The nation will be reeling from Sunday night’s Las Vegas horror for some time, as we try to piece through the details that led up to a 64 year old man, with no criminal past, taking an arsenal to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and firing down on a crowd of innocents at a country music festival.

Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, may have some answers, and that is what authorities are hoping for.

Danley came back to the U.S. from the Philippines on Tuesday night and is cooperating with authorities.

According to a report from Fox News, Danley was sent out of the country by Paddock, days before his attack.

The crazed Las Vegas shooter sent his Filipino-born girlfriend overseas in the days before he gunned down 58 people at a country music concert, getting her out of the way so as not to disrupt his murderous plans, the woman’s sisters said Wednesday. Marilou Danley’s sisters told local Australian TV station 7 News Sydney that gunman Stephen Paddock sent Danley to the Philippines before the shooting spree, and denied Danley had prior knowledge of the attack. “She was sent away. She was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning,” one of Danley’s sisters said.

According to the sister, she had no idea he was planning anything so horrific, nor that he’d be sending her out of the country, until he presented her with a ticket.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The family of the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend break their silence on @7News. #LasVegas #7News pic.twitter.com/IBrlLjyo0H — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 4, 2017

In the hours after the attack, Danley was considered a “person of interest.” Authorities have now determined that she wasn’t in the country and have removed that designation.

The interest in Danley now is in what she may have to offer about Paddock’s frame of mind and what was he doing, leading up to Sunday night.

“[Danley] probably was even [more] shocked than us because she is … closer to him than us,” one of Danley’s sisters said. “To be able to find out [that] the person you love and live with can do such a thing. And you thought you knew the person yourself.”

Paddock sent $100,000 to an account in the Philippines the week before the attack.

Investigators were still trying to trace the money and also looking into a least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that indicated Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said.

The hope is that Danley will be able to fill in some of the gaps that the investigation into Paddock’s past, along with an examination of financials and other records have not revealed.