Florida Senator Marco Rubio came out powerfully against the West Point graduate who played the fool and exposed himself as a communist in social media posts, and he’s asking the Army to do something about it.

The senator wrote to acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, asking how someone with Spencer Rapone’s social media history could receive an Army commission.

He also asked that the commission be nullified and that all options under the Uniform Code of Military Justice be explored.

Said Rubio:

“While I strongly believe academic institutions must respect the exchange of ideas and allow students to voice their opinions, members of the military who harbor anti-American views and express their desire to harm our country and its leaders are unfit to serve and defend our nation—and certainly should not enjoy the privilege of attending or graduating from an institution such as West Point, a taxpayer-funded military academy,” Rubio wrote.

Boom.

And he’s not wrong. If someone openly expresses an ideology that works against the system our nation operates under, how can they serve in our military, as defenders and protectors of this republic?

Rapone was the snot who posted pictures of himself revealing a Che Guevara t-shirt under his West Point uniform, and in another picture, he was showing off the inside of his cap, with the words: “Communism will win.”

Currently, the little commie is serving with the 10th Mountain Division.

He previously enlisted as an infantryman in 2010 and served in Afghanistan with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in 2011, but was “removed for standards” from the regiment later that year. He went to West Point the next year.

It sounds like he shouldn’t have been allowed to come back.

Suggesting that West Point should revoke Rapone’s degree, and also that he should be forced to pay back his tuition, Rubio continued:

“It is extremely concerning that someone who so often expressed such hostile views towards the United States’ system of government was able to obtain a commission,” Rubio wrote in the letter publicly released Wednesday. “Rapone’s revolutionary ideas were harbored long before he was commissioned as an Army Second Lieutenant. Were West Point administrators or faculty aware of his views and behavior?”

I thought social media was something they checked closely, these days, but maybe not.

Rubio went on to point out that it was likely a great embarrassment to the Army and to West Point to have this guy out there.

“The Army’s premier officer commissioning source must ensure an individual like Spenser Rapone is never given the opportunity to lead or serve beside American soldiers,” he said.

And I agree with him, 100 percent.