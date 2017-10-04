A new PBS NewsHour/Marist poll examines the confidence of Americans that our current Commander-in-Tweet has what it takes to lead through a global crisis.

The results found that 58 percent of respondents say they have either little or no confidence in President Trump’s ability to steer their country through an international crisis. The polling comes amid rising tensions with North Korea, as well as between Trump and his cabinet members. Over the weekend, Trump appeared to undermine Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter, telling Tillerson not to waste his time on negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Yes, that would make folks a bit nervous.

Most of us have an appreciation for the art of diplomacy, and Trump has shown himself to have no grasp of that art.

Further, the poll gave Trump an approval rating of 37 percent.

Another 57 percent of those polled have an unfavorable opinion of Trump.

That’s sort of good news. That number was at 64 percent back in November. So… progress?

Unfortunately, another 65 percent feel the nation is moving in the wrong direction. I don’t know too many who would argue with that.

This poll used landline and cell phone contact to survey 1,105 adult Americans, between September 25 and September 27. It has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.