Time to get our outrage panties on, I guess.

So Cam Newton, the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers held a press conference that took an unexpected turn to the stupid.

During the course of the press conference, a female reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, asked what, to diehard football fans, was a reasonable question and cogent question.

Specifically, she asked about the physicality wide receiver Devin Funchess experiences during his routes.

Newton’s response was to smile and remark that it was funny to hear a female talk about routes. He then answered the question and rolled on.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is under fire for a sexist remark to a female reporter at a press conference on Wednesdaypic.twitter.com/Mev73lfgay — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2017

Now, to me, it was no big deal. What I got from it was that Newton was mildly surprised, maybe a little amused at hearing a woman speak about his sport, using the proper lingo. Football is still very much a man’s sport, after all.

So while I didn’t take offense to it, you can imagine how the rest of the oh-so-sensitive internet world reacted – especially the feminazis!

I know far too many women who can and do talk circles around men when it comes to sports, and not just football. My respect level for Cam Newton is officially at -100 below zero. Grow up, son. — Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2017

Ladies – do not feel forced into defending our sports knowledge. This is on Cam Newton – NOT ON US. Unacceptable in 2017 to go back to this — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) October 4, 2017

Every female sports reporter has encountered a neanderthal like Cam Newton over the course of her career. They go low. We go high. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2017

And it didn’t end there.

Apparently, Ms. Rodrigue attempted to speak with Newton afterwards, but it didn’t go as she’d expected.

Charlotte Observer just sent me this official statement from Jourdan Rodrigue regarding Cam Newton comment. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/9ikgMJZ72P — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) October 4, 2017

The idea that everything is something to be offended over is ridiculous. Some people seek out outrage moments, as if there were an reward!

Frankly, women are the worst about it.

Today’s women seem to want everything that has always been traditionally their own, and everything that’s a man’s, as well, and they are sitting on “GO,” ready to draw and quarter anyone who steps on one of their arbitrary lines.

I’m glad Newton didn’t apologize. If her skin is that thin she’s probably in the wrong business, anyway.

And to be clear, it’s not wrong for a woman to be knowledgeable about sports. It’s ridiculous to get offended if someone expresses pleasant surprise over it.

This guy has the right idea.

Cam Newton ain’t even say nothing crazy, this age is so sensitive and fake mad about everything — Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) October 4, 2017

I couldn’t agree more.