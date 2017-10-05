Las Vegas Shooter Attempted an Even Bigger Tragedy

Drip, drip, drip.

That seems to be the pace of emerging details about the horrific mass shooting that occurred at an open air country music festival on Sunday night in Las Vegas, as well as the shooter, Stephen Paddock, but it’s coming.

It is believed now that Paddock was hoping for an even bigger tragedy than the 58 dead and over 500 injured from that night.

From the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Las Vegas Strip mass murderer Stephen Paddock used his Mandalay Bay hotel room to fire bullets at jet fuel tanks Sunday night, a knowledgeable source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The bullets left two holes in one of two circular white tanks. One of the bullets penetrated the tank, but did not cause a fire or explosion near the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, another knowledgeable source said late Wednesday.

Investigators surmised that the second broken window on the east side of the Mandalay Bay Hotel room where Paddock was staying was to give him a better view of the tanks. The northeastern facing window gave him a view of the concert crowd.

The tanks were approximately 1,100 feet from the concert site. Construction crews have since repaired the holes, and the FBI has taken measurements from the tanks, which sit near hangars owned by prominent companies, to the hotel.

Talks with Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, have not uncovered much that would be helpful in determining motive, at least, nothing that has been revealed, yet.

What we know was that he was a gambler, he was described as a “starer,” and was quoted by someone from the casino as saying he wanted to go kill his mother for bringing him into the world.

In other words, he was a creepy guy.