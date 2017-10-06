He’s apologized, now let it go.

On Wednesday, feminists across the country went into apoplectic fits, after Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton, seemed to diss one of their own.

In a nutshell, sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about the physicality of wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running. Newton seemed a bit surprised, and his first reaction was to smile, chuckle slightly, and say it was funny to hear a female talk about routes.

As a woman, I wasn’t offended, in the slightest.

Then again, I’m not some uptight, Gloria Steinem-muppet, 3 days into a full-on PMS rager.

Several days removed from the incident and apparently the noise has gotten to Newton – along with the loss of some sponsors – in this oh-so politically correct Bizarro world we now live in.

Newton took to Twitter to release a nearly 2 minute apology video, full of sage advice (“Don’t be me. Be better than me.”) and genuine mea culpa moments.

So can we share a Midol, in the interest of unity, and let this go now?

I hope so.