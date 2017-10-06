It was an odd statement to make, and given the current state of the world, not a wise statement to make, at least, not by someone who is allegedly a world leader.

Let’s rewind to Thursday night, to get the full scope.

While posing for a photo-op with military leaders at the White House on Thursday night, President Trump raised a few eyebrows, to say the least.

“You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked reporters in the room. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.” Asked what he was referring to — such as possible action against Iran or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria — Trump responded, “We have the world’s greatest military people in the room.” “You’ll find out,” he said when he was pressed again.

So that sounds like something big is forthcoming, right?

Sure, it’s more than a little possible that Trump just heard the phrase, “calm before the storm” somewhere and doesn’t know what it actually means. It just sounded cool, at the time.

If it were anything other than that, there are only two likely scenarios:

Something in regards to North Korea or the Iran nuclear deal is forthcoming.

OR he really does think it’s ok to generate fake news for fun.

When asked Friday what the president meant, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was equally unhelpful.

“We’re never going to say in advance what the president is going to do,” she said.

That’s a real good way of saying you’re as clueless as the rest of the world.

Sanders said she believes Trump was making “just a general comment.” “I’m not aware of anything specific that was a reference to,” she said.

No. Seriously. “Calm before the storm” is not just “general” conversation!

What Trump fails to grasp is that he’s not making these statements in a vacuum. Both allies and adversaries are aware and hearing him. His efforts to continuously keep the world on edge do not put him on top or make him a savvy tactician.

He could be seen as a threat, however, and that’s when things get hairy.