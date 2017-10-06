Was anybody timing how long it would be before President Trump, who embraced liberal Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, in regards to DACA and the budget, ran back, once again?

An Axios scoop says that Trump has ran back to his friend, Chuck Schumer, for help with Obamacare.

Trump called Schumer earlier Friday, hoping to revive the Obamacare debate, and he’s willing to work from the left to get something moving.

The president’s call shows he may be open to future deals with Democratic leaders, in the mold of the “Chuck and Nancy” agreements on the debt limit and immigration that he struck in September.

The Axios piece further explains that the news traveled fast among Republican lawmakers, and even though they didn’t know how the conversation between the so-called leader of their party and Schumer, it was enough to cause concern.

A well-wired Republican told us: “It codifies the Rs’ failure on repeal/replace and shows the President can move without hesitation or ideological impediment to make a deal with the Dems. It depresses R base turnout in the midterms, as Trump voters are further disconnected from the Congressional wing.”

Without ideological impediment.

That’s because he’s not an actual Republican. He’s definitely not a conservative. And Republican voters got played.

Hard.

What we can gather from this is that Democrats will get everything they want from an Obamacare reboot and Trump will dislocate his shoulder patting himself on the back for “fixing” Obamacare.

Oh… and Trump’s faithful will love Obamacare repackaged as “Trumpcare.”

What a world.