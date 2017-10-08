NFL Protests Drive Vice President Pence Out of the Stadium and to Social Media

I thought after last Sunday’s horrific events, we could see a period of coming together, to mourn, comfort, and support each other.

That’s what I thought, but we’re not really that country, anymore.

Vice President Mike Pence thought he would enjoy a day out to watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick’s former team.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I’m sorry it didn’t work out that way for you, Sir.

Instead of rooting for his team and Peyton Manning from the stands, VP Pence will have to do it from home, or not at all.

It seems some players, already having made their millions (could have been billions, but they’re so oppressed), are now addicted to the attention. Flagging attendance numbers and poor ratings are apparently of no concern. They just like people talking about them.

I assume they’re dreaming of a day when they’re featured on a U.S. postage stamp.

According to reports from the game, at least 20 members of the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during the national anthem. The team has been the center of controversy for about a year after former quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem to protest police brutality and racism.

To be fair, the word now is that this is somehow some kind of protest against Trump.

I get that. I get the kneeling. It’s their right to do so, and at least it’s a peaceful form of protest.

I get it. I just don’t like it. Once should have been enough to get the point across, and from then on out, you recognize that you live in a nation that allows for you to openly protest, without fear of being drug out of your homes in the dead of night, never to be seen or heard from, again.

Today’s pathetic display of attention-seeking was enough to prompt the Vice President to leave, in disgust.

The vice president, soon after leaving, posted his reasoning to social media.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

These protests have gone on long enough, but if they insist on killing the sport, then I suppose that’s their right, as well.