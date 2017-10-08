This is one more broken promise, and a big one if you’re a Christian that likes to strut about and proclaim the “great friend” Israel has in the Trump administration.

(Are you listening, Pastor Hagee?)

In an interview with fawning flunky, Mike Huckabee, President Trump rolled over on Israel, insisting on peace in the Middle East before relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I want to give that a shot before I even think about moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” Trump told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on the Trinity Broadcasting Network’s “Huckabee” in an interview that aired on Saturday.

Emphasis mine.

“If we can make peace between the Palestinians and Israel, I think it’ll lead to ultimately peace in the Middle East, which has to happen,” he continued.

In other words, if you’re hoping to see the U.S. recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel – tough!

This isn’t just on Trump. Administration after administration has passed this particular hot potato on. There have been none willing to side with Israel, in regards to Jerusalem, recognizing the importance Jerusalem holds for the Jewish people.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians look to claim East Jerusalem as their own, in order to form a separate state.

Hence the conflict.

By saying he wants to work a peace agreement before agreeing to move the U.S. embassy, Trump is finessing his words. What he’s really saying is that it’s not going to happen.

He signaled this in August by renewing a waiver to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Surprise!

At some point, Christians, televangelists, like Pastor John Hagee, Israel’s leadership, and American politicians are going to have to stop drudging up that same, tired line about peace in the Middle East and realize it’s not going to happen. If anything, it’s going to get worse.

I could get into a whole thing about Biblical prophecy and America, but that’s for another piece. It suffices to say, America is not going to rise up a great power, defeating the world’s aggressors and standing as the victorious savior of Israel, peace, and liberty.

Far from it.

The fact that American Christians and faith leaders like to portray America as some beacon of hope in a godless world, while supporting an adulterous, lying, unrepentant con man as leader is just another sign of the moral weakness that will render us incapable of standing when Israel is in distress.

But God…

You can watch the full interview below.