While all this kneeling is going on throughout the National Football League, we should consider where it started.

Former San Francisco 49er quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, clinging to his spot, due to his own lack of skills, felt he’d up his profile a bit, maybe hang on to his spot by kneeling during the national anthem, and saying it was to protest police brutality and mistreatment of minorities in America.

It seemed like a great gimmick, at the time.

If nothing else, it started a trend among pampered millionaire athletes with victimhood complexes.

Of course, Kaepernick was cut, but not because of his protests, which supporters of his cause seem to conveniently forget.

He was cut because he was a mediocre quarterback, at best.

So, while the kneeling protests are going on across the nation, in stadium after stadium, Kaepernick, as a free agent, has had time to sit and really think about what he started, and it seems what he’s thinking is he’s a Yankee Doodle Dandy.

Being out of a job really does cause you to reprioritize.

Reportedly, Kaepernick has been working out every day, sending his agent to talk to every team, and he’s ready to do whatever it takes to be employed, again.

Whatever. It. Takes.

CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora spent time with Kaepernick this week, and said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told him that he was constantly working out in hopes of being signed to an NFL team and if he was signed, he would stand for the anthem. “He’s not planning on kneeling, he’s planning on standing for the anthem, if given the opportunity to,” La Canfora said.

I want to say I feel sorry for the guy.

He’s not the first quarterback to kneel and then be booted from the NFL.

It doesn’t feel good, does it?

After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R9qTIZ7EQl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2017