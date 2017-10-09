Ivanka Trump, daughter of, and adviser to President Trump spoke at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Monday night, and of course, her theme was a liberal one.

Because she’s a liberal.

Ivanka, along with her husband, Jared Kushner, pretty much guide policy with President Big Daddy, and her topic of choice for this event was DACA, and the need to protect the children of illegal immigrants.

“We have to figure out a solution that protects these innocent people,” Ivanka Trump said. “Our system is flawed and it is not equipped to fix the challenges,” she said.

Maybe not.

Or maybe nobody has tried to enforce the laws that are already on the books in so long that they think the system isn’t equipped to fix the challenges.

In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a six-month time limit on DACA, giving Congress time to do exactly what Ivanka Trump is pushing for.

There is a bipartisan push by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to pass legislation in the form of the Dream Act. With this bill, DACA recipients would have the chance to become U.S. citizens if they pursue higher education, or seek careers in the military or the workforce.

The DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program came about through an Obama executive order in 2012. Around 800,000 illegal immigrants from the age of 15 to 36 are covered by the program. These are the immigrants that were brought over as children.

It’s an executive order. It could be reversed, full stop, but that’s not what Trump wants to do.

It’s what his base thought he would do, but it’s not what he ever seriously considered.

And if daughter Ivanka has her way, it will stay just the same.