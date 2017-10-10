The lord of the alt-right was not happy.

New reports are coming out about former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, regarding his time at the helm of the Trump campaign, when he then served as the chief executive officer of the operation.

Bannon jumped from his position as the nationalist leader of Breitbart News and rallied the Trump base of alt-right marauders to a November victory.

That being said, he could have passed on a Mike Pence VP pick.

According to a report from Buzzfeed, Bannon referred to the choice of Pence to be the second on a Trump-Pence ticket as an “unfortunate necessity.”

“Seems like a bad pick. Should I tweet something ambivalent about him? People are telling me Trump likely didn’t want this. …What’s our party line on this?” former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos wrote to Bannon, who helmed Breitbart at the time. “This is the price we pay for cruzbots and #nevertrump movement,” Bannon wrote back, according to the emails disclosed in the BuzzFeed report. “An unfortunate necessity…very. feel free to do whatever u want. we, as always, will remain above it all.”

I wouldn’t characterize Bannon, Milo, or any of that lot as above anything, but, whatever.

Bannon, who is back with Breitbart after being dismissed by new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (supposedly) in August has since deemed it his new strategy to defend Trump from the outside, mainly by taking out other Republicans.

He did prove that he has the ear of Trump’s base last month, when a in a special primary in Alabama, to decide which GOP challenger – either Trump and the establishment’s pick, Luther Strange, or Bannon’s pick, Roy Moore – would campaign for the Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions.

Bannon’s pick won, handily.

Now he’s put a target on every incumbent Republican, with the exception of Ted Cruz.

I guess he’s finding a use for the Cruzbots now.