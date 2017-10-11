House Intel Includes Trump Campaign Data Firm in the Russia Probe

While Mueller’s team does their thing, the House Intelligence Committee is carrying on with their own investigation.

They’ve moved their investigation forward and are requesting information from Cambridge Analytica, Trump’s campaign data firm, as part of the Russia probe.

The company wanted to make sure everyone knew that they’re not being investigated.

“As one of the companies that played a prominent role in the election campaign, Cambridge Analytica has been asked by the House Intelligence Committee to provide it with information that might help its investigation,” the spokesman said. “We believe that other organizations that worked on the campaign have been asked to do the same. [Cambridge Analytica] is not under investigation, and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the company,” he said.

Tidbits about Cambridge Analytica: Steve Bannon once sat on their board of directors, and billionaire Trump backer, Robert Mercer, has also invested in the company.

Separately, Trump’s digital director Brad Parscale has agreed to an interview with the House committee in its probe. In July, he denied having any knowledge of Russian involvement in the campaign’s data operations. “The only collaboration I am aware of in the Trump digital campaign was with staff provided to the campaign by Facebook, Google and Twitter,” Parscale said in a statement accepting an invitation to meet with the committee. “Those experts in digital marketing worked side-by-side with our teams from Giles-Parscale, the Republican National Committee, and Cambridge Analytica to run a professional and winning campaign,” he said.

Ads played a big part in the 2016 election, with the latest revelation being the amount of Russian-bought ads and Russian-created political pages on social media.

Facebook has become very proactive in getting the information to authorities, and the committee is prepared to release those Russian-linked ads to the public, soon.

see also: The Girl Scouts Throw Some Serious Shade at the Boy Scouts for Including Girls

Maybe some of the social media trolls I’ve dealt with in the past will see ads they’ve run with as truth and realize they’ve been had.

Maybe.