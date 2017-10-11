Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has chaffed the tender buttocks of many a Trump loyalist. Their “hear no evil, see no evil, and even if there is evil, whatabout Hillary?” is astounding in its resemblance to another group of enablers.

Speaking of which, they’re not the only voices in this scenario.

Ken Starr was once in Robert Mueller’s place, serving as independent counsel in the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky scandals of the 90s.

You remember those, when the Clintons were being investigated for wrong doing and pretty much every Republican voice was in the cheering section for Starr’s work.

I know I sure was.

Appearing on CNN earlier Wednesday, Starr had some positive words for what we’re seeing from Mueller’s investigation.

“We’re not seeing ‘leaks’ out of the investigation as far as we know, and what we know of Bob Mueller and his background is that he is someone of total, rock-ribbed integrity,” Starr told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.”

Indeed, Mueller appears to be running a tight, thorough ship – and it’s making Trump’s fans absolutely NUTS!

Pointing to the raid on Paul Manafort’s home, Starr further commended Mueller on his aggressiveness in pursuing every possible avenue in the investigation.

“Everything I’ve seen is he’s moving very aggressively and professionally,” Starr continued.

Indeed, after sweeping the outer realm of witnesses, investigators have begun the process of interviewing White House officials.

Also, late last week, Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent who was behind the very controversial, yet unsubstantiated Trump-Russia dossier spoke with Mueller’s team. What he may have told them, we’ll have to wait and see. The fact that Mueller was the one that got him in and was able to get him on record, however, is a big deal.

Something tells me Mueller was less interested in pee-pee videos and focused more on some of the other details within the dossier.

Starr understands what it is to be in Mueller’s shoes. It’s good to hear from someone who actually understands where Mueller is at, and knows what he’ll likely face in the aftermath.