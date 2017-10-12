Aaawww… Who’s a good boy?

Hannity is a good boy, and he’s got the presidential seal of approval to prove it.

Hannity was recently moved back to the 9pm slot in Fox News’ latest lineup shuffle, putting him in direct competition with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Maddow had been dominating the 9pm time slot, but since Hannity’s return, he’s done quite well, ratings wise.

On Wednesday, President Trump, seeking safe harbor, appeared on Hannity’s program, where he knew he wouldn’t be challenged, but rather, adored and pampered by an adoring sycophant.

What ensued was a gooey man-love session that would fit quite well with any comedic skit-based programming.

For his loyalty, Trump was willing to reward Hannity with the same kind of praise any of use would show to an obedient dog.

“I will say this, you have been so great,” Trump said to Hannity during their Wednesday interview from Middletown, PA. “I’m very proud of you.”

Seriously… Hannity appeared absolutely GIDDY!

For anybody not fully indoctrinated, it was embarrassing and nauseating.

“I am a ratings person. Has anyone seen his ratings? What you are doing to your competition is incredible,” Trump said to Hannity. “Number one and I am very proud of you. An honor to be on your show.”

Trump knows he has an open door to appear on Hannity’s program and push whatever swill he desires, with absolutely no pushback.

If ever there was an insect-scarfing Renfield to Trump’s Count Dracula, it would be Hannity.

Hannity’s defense of, and unnatural devotion to Trump has long since passed the point of embarrassment. Sadly, Hannity was, and still is believed to be a warrior for conservatism, by many. The reality is he’s a dog gnawing on the scraps of conservatism that have fallen from Trump’s table, and he’s far more concerned with serving his master than saving the conservative movement.