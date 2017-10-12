As Andrea Ruth pointed out earlier, President Trump signed an executive order on healthcare, allowing for citizens to purchase health insurance across state lines.

It was a start, but it almost didn’t happen.

After making his announcement on Thursday, Trump moved to greet the lawmakers in attendance.

He appeared to be closing things out, thanking everyone for coming, when Vice President Pence quickly guided him back to the table to do what he was there to do – sign the order.

H/T to the Washington Examiner for the video below.

Pence reminds Trump he has to sign executive order on healthcare before leaving the room pic.twitter.com/PshDyciOWx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2017