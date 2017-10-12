As Andrea Ruth pointed out earlier, President Trump signed an executive order on healthcare, allowing for citizens to purchase health insurance across state lines.

It was a start, but it almost didn’t happen.

After making his announcement on Thursday, Trump moved to greet the lawmakers in attendance.
Trending

Page Not Found - RedState

Susan Wright

He appeared to be closing things out, thanking everyone for coming, when Vice President Pence quickly guided him back to the table to do what he was there to do – sign the order.

H/T to the Washington Examiner for the video below.

Tags: Donald Trump Executive Order GOP Obamacare replacement